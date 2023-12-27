Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the five analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $49.75.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on Z shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Zillow Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th.

Zillow Group Price Performance

Z stock opened at $58.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -87.58 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.65. Zillow Group has a 12 month low of $31.10 and a 12 month high of $59.86.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $496.00 million for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 8.24% and a negative return on equity of 2.30%. On average, analysts anticipate that Zillow Group will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Zillow Group news, insider Susan Daimler sold 3,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.90, for a total transaction of $143,346.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 53,059 shares in the company, valued at $2,063,995.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Susan Daimler sold 3,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.90, for a total value of $143,346.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 53,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,063,995.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 5,803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.92, for a total transaction of $237,458.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 65,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,699,001.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 72,923 shares of company stock worth $2,899,105. Insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zillow Group

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in Z. FMR LLC grew its position in Zillow Group by 203.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,450,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $159,285,000 after buying an additional 2,312,241 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Zillow Group by 8.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,675,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,166,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837,593 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new stake in Zillow Group during the third quarter valued at about $67,777,000. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Zillow Group during the first quarter valued at about $44,470,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Zillow Group during the first quarter valued at about $46,880,000. Institutional investors own 71.17% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through Internet, Media & Technology (IMT); Mortgages; and Homes segments. Its IMT segment offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, as well as other services, which includes new construction marketplace, advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as display and dotloop and floor plans.

Featured Stories

