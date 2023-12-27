Ziegler Capital Management LLC Trims Position in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 915 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SJW Group were worth $574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of SJW Group in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of SJW Group by 263.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SJW Group during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SJW Group by 1,822.7% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 846 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in SJW Group in the 2nd quarter worth $81,000. 72.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SJW Group Stock Performance

NYSE:SJW opened at $66.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 0.59. SJW Group has a 12-month low of $56.96 and a 12-month high of $83.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

SJW Group Increases Dividend

SJW Group ( NYSE:SJW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.17. SJW Group had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 8.53%. The business had revenue of $204.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.93 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that SJW Group will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. This is an increase from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. SJW Group’s dividend payout ratio is 47.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on SJW. UBS Group cut their price target on SJW Group from $78.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of SJW Group from $85.00 to $76.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of SJW Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $67.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SJW Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.25.

SJW Group Company Profile

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Water Utility Services and Real Estate Services. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services.

