Ziegler Capital Management LLC Sells 914 Shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST – Free Report) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,597 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 914 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned 0.09% of TrustCo Bank Corp NY worth $480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TRST. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC bought a new stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,420,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 21.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 861,922 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,793,000 after acquiring an additional 150,826 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 499.0% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 131,314 shares of the bank’s stock worth $968,000 after acquiring an additional 109,391 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 45.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 308,685 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,520,000 after acquiring an additional 96,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,815,050 shares of the bank’s stock worth $89,913,000 after purchasing an additional 92,483 shares during the last quarter. 67.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TrustCo Bank Corp NY alerts:

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Stock Performance

NASDAQ TRST opened at $31.91 on Wednesday. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a one year low of $23.78 and a one year high of $38.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.97 and a 200 day moving average of $28.47. The company has a market capitalization of $606.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 0.89.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Announces Dividend

TrustCo Bank Corp NY ( NASDAQ:TRST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $62.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.29 million. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a net margin of 29.26% and a return on equity of 11.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that TrustCo Bank Corp NY will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.34%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Robert M. Leonard acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.15 per share, for a total transaction of $25,150.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 31,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $784,478.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders purchased a total of 3,742 shares of company stock worth $97,780 over the last quarter. 3.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th.

View Our Latest Analysis on TrustCo Bank Corp NY

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Company Profile

(Free Report)

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. The company accepts deposits; and offers loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage-backed securities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TrustCo Bank Corp NY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrustCo Bank Corp NY and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.