Ziegler Capital Management LLC Sells 521 Shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,032 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 521 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Diodes were worth $870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Diodes by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,095,551 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $617,241,000 after purchasing an additional 147,907 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Diodes by 2.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,299,511 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $343,992,000 after buying an additional 106,322 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Diodes by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,025,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $187,297,000 after buying an additional 42,310 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Diodes by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,576,184 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $146,207,000 after buying an additional 17,463 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Diodes by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,006,659 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $93,378,000 after acquiring an additional 3,403 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIOD opened at $82.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 1.41. Diodes Incorporated has a 52 week low of $60.00 and a 52 week high of $97.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $71.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.85.

Diodes ( NASDAQ:DIOD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The semiconductor company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $404.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.75 million. Diodes had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 16.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.00 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Diodes Incorporated will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on DIOD. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Diodes from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Benchmark reduced their target price on Diodes from $95.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Diodes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. TheStreet cut Diodes from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Diodes from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.40.

Diodes Incorporated engages in the manufacture and supply of application-specific standard products in the broad discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and rectifiers, and performance Schottky diodes; performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.

