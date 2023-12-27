Ziegler Capital Management LLC Sells 48,283 Shares of DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Free Report) by 36.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 84,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 48,283 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality were worth $680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DRH. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 9.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 13,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 1.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 127,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 33.5% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter.

DRH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on DiamondRock Hospitality in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on DiamondRock Hospitality from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on DiamondRock Hospitality from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.60.

NYSE:DRH opened at $9.61 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 12-month low of $7.14 and a 12-month high of $10.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.64 and a beta of 1.60.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. DiamondRock Hospitality’s payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in leisure destinations and top gateway markets. The Company currently owns 36 premium quality hotels with over 9,700 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its portfolio to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as independent boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

