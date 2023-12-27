Ziegler Capital Management LLC Sells 43 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 43 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the second quarter worth $34,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 82.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Monday, December 4th. Bank of America raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $435.00 to $475.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $458.93.

Shares of PH stock opened at $461.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $59.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $420.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $404.76. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a one year low of $286.79 and a one year high of $462.89.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $5.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.33 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 29.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 23.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.87%.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

