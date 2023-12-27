Ziegler Capital Management LLC Sells 287 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 287 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 19,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,553,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 2,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Black Swift Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 54.9% during the second quarter. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC now owns 4,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares during the period. Finally, Arrow Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,338,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG opened at $311.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $291.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $285.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $207.94 and a 52-week high of $313.35.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Further Reading

