Ziegler Capital Management LLC Sells 1,167 Shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Free Report) by 10.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,167 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ONE Gas were worth $708,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OGS. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in ONE Gas during the third quarter worth about $2,437,000. Legato Capital Management LLC increased its position in ONE Gas by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 19,955 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 3,942 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ONE Gas in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in ONE Gas by 66.4% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 125,976 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,677,000 after buying an additional 50,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of ONE Gas during the second quarter worth $866,000. 88.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on OGS shares. StockNews.com downgraded ONE Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Guggenheim cut their price target on ONE Gas from $73.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Bank of America downgraded ONE Gas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of ONE Gas from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of ONE Gas from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.00.

Shares of OGS stock opened at $64.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 15.81, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.23. ONE Gas, Inc. has a one year low of $55.50 and a one year high of $84.25.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. ONE Gas had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The company had revenue of $335.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $459.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio is 63.41%.

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution company in the United States. The company provides natural gas distribution services to approximately 2.3 million customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

