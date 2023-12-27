Ziegler Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,811 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 593 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned 0.15% of First Financial worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in THFF. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in First Financial by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,331,453 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,625,000 after purchasing an additional 193,283 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of First Financial by 42.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 524,197 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,687,000 after purchasing an additional 156,091 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of First Financial during the second quarter valued at $3,349,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Financial by 31.6% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 216,255 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,105,000 after purchasing an additional 51,920 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Financial by 330.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 57,032 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,628,000 after purchasing an additional 43,776 shares during the last quarter. 72.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on THFF shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Financial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on First Financial from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th.

THFF stock opened at $44.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. First Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $31.00 and a 1-year high of $46.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.18. The company has a market capitalization of $524.03 million, a P/E ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 0.56.

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.19. First Financial had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The business had revenue of $52.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.01 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that First Financial Co. will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. This represents a yield of 4.7%. First Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. The company offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. It also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.

