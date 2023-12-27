Ziegler Capital Management LLC Makes New $811,000 Investment in Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 88,705 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $811,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 2,189.8% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,137 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 352.2% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 7,086 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 5,519 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 141.4% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,167 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 4,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 748.9% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,448 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 8,335 shares during the period. 94.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VIAV stock opened at $9.87 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.54. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.26 and a 52 week high of $12.19. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 987.99 and a beta of 0.92.

Viavi Solutions ( NASDAQ:VIAV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $247.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.63 million. Viavi Solutions had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 0.26%. On average, research analysts expect that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Paul Mcnab sold 8,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.82, for a total value of $73,858.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,944 shares in the company, valued at $643,366.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Luke M. Scrivanich sold 15,396 shares of Viavi Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.08, for a total transaction of $139,795.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $414,629.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul Mcnab sold 8,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.82, for a total value of $73,858.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $643,366.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

VIAV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Viavi Solutions from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Viavi Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, TheStreet cut Viavi Solutions from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, hyperscalers, network equipment manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, government, and avionics customers in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

