Ziegler Capital Management LLC Invests $824,000 in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 10,982 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $824,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 908.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 384,664 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,941,000 after buying an additional 346,513 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its holdings in Patrick Industries by 136.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 557,123 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,570,000 after acquiring an additional 321,042 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,444,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,691,563 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $222,602,000 after purchasing an additional 201,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,057,000. Institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

In other Patrick Industries news, CEO Andy L. Nemeth sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total value of $1,940,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 252,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,445,261. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Patrick Industries news, CEO Andy L. Nemeth sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total value of $1,940,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 252,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,445,261. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Todd M. Cleveland sold 2,500 shares of Patrick Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.57, for a total value of $208,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 88,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,411,823.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 110,490 shares of company stock valued at $9,767,003 over the last ninety days. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:PATK opened at $100.76 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 1.82. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.44 and a 12 month high of $101.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $83.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.07.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.09. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 4.18%. The business had revenue of $866.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.43 EPS. Patrick Industries’s revenue was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 27th were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 24th. This is a positive change from Patrick Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.45%.

PATK has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com cut Patrick Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Patrick Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Patrick Industries in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Patrick Industries has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.00.

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes components, building products, and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States, Mexico, China, and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells laminated products for furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, amplifiers, tower speakers, soundbars, and subwoofers; solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication; aluminum products; fiberglass and plastic components; RV paintings; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; dash panels; and other products.

