Ziegler Capital Management LLC Invests $795,000 in Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 18,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $795,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned 0.14% of Covenant Logistics Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVLG. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Covenant Logistics Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Covenant Logistics Group by 299.5% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in Covenant Logistics Group in the second quarter worth about $45,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 2,728.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 586.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.48% of the company’s stock.

Covenant Logistics Group Stock Performance

CVLG opened at $45.68 on Wednesday. Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.34 and a 12-month high of $57.57. The company has a market cap of $591.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.26 and its 200 day moving average is $45.16.

Covenant Logistics Group Announces Dividend

Covenant Logistics Group ( NASDAQ:CVLG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. Covenant Logistics Group had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The business had revenue of $288.72 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Covenant Logistics Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.25%.

Covenant Logistics Group Company Profile

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Expedited, Dedicated, Managed Freight, and Warehousing. The Expedited segment primarily provides truckload services with high service freight and delivery standards, such as 1,000 miles in 22 hours or 15-minute delivery windows.

