Ziegler Capital Management LLC Invests $512,000 in Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HHH)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HHH – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $512,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new stake in Howard Hughes during the third quarter valued at about $11,688,000. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Howard Hughes in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $493,000. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Howard Hughes in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $924,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Howard Hughes in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $645,000. Finally, Menlo Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Howard Hughes during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,180,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Howard Hughes alerts:

Howard Hughes Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:HHH opened at $85.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.92 and a beta of 1.49. Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.42 and a 1 year high of $89.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $73.98.

Insider Activity at Howard Hughes

Howard Hughes ( NYSE:HHH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $268.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.43 million. Howard Hughes had a negative return on equity of 0.06% and a negative net margin of 45.57%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. will post -0.95 EPS for the current year.

In other Howard Hughes news, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage bought 41,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $72.66 per share, with a total value of $2,993,592.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,848,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,224,183,527.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Zachary Winick sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.70, for a total value of $30,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,049,126.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage bought 41,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $72.66 per share, with a total value of $2,993,592.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,848,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,224,183,527.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 1,048,559 shares of company stock valued at $74,012,314. 33.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. BWS Financial decreased their target price on Howard Hughes from $150.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 8th. TheStreet raised Howard Hughes from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Howard Hughes from $94.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HHH

Howard Hughes Profile

(Free Report)

Howard Hughes Holdings Inc owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and mixed-use properties in the United States. It operates through four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport; and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment owns retail, office, multi-family, hospitality, and other operating properties and investments primarily located in Houston, Texas; Columbia, Maryland; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawaii.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Howard Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howard Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.