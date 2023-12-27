Ziegler Capital Management LLC Has $771,000 Holdings in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 643 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CareTrust REIT were worth $771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 524.4% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 60,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 50,797 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in CareTrust REIT in the third quarter worth $2,097,000. Legato Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 17.3% in the third quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 33,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 4,921 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 5.5% during the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BROOKFIELD Corp ON grew its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON now owns 2,239,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,480,000 after buying an additional 438,654 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTRE stock opened at $22.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 54.05 and a beta of 1.08. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.86 and a 12 month high of $23.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. CareTrust REIT’s payout ratio is 266.67%.

CTRE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised CareTrust REIT from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded CareTrust REIT from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, September 11th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on CareTrust REIT in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of CareTrust REIT from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CareTrust REIT in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

CareTrust REIT Profile

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

