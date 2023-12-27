Ziegler Capital Management LLC Has $690,000 Holdings in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,066 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,186 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bloomin’ Brands were worth $690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLMN. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 20,486 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 1.8% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 24,608 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 106,267 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,858,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 62.0% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,030 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BLMN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Bloomin’ Brands in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.90.

Bloomin’ Brands Price Performance

BLMN stock opened at $28.01 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.52. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.97 and a 12-month high of $28.67. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.89.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 79.49%. Bloomin’ Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Bloomin’ Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. Bloomin’ Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.69%.

Bloomin’ Brands Profile

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

