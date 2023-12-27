Ziegler Capital Management LLC Has $395,000 Stake in Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,309 shares of the software’s stock after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Altair Engineering were worth $395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALTR. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Altair Engineering in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 41.3% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 937 shares of the software’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Altair Engineering by 48.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 938 shares of the software’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 31.3% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,171 shares of the software’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its position in Altair Engineering by 36.7% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,541 shares of the software’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. 63.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ALTR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of Altair Engineering in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Altair Engineering in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Altair Engineering currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.86.

In related news, major shareholder Jrs Investments Llc sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.23, for a total transaction of $326,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO James Ralph Scapa sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total transaction of $741,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 103,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,678,164.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Jrs Investments Llc sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.23, for a total transaction of $326,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 226,766 shares of company stock worth $16,504,884. Insiders own 22.17% of the company’s stock.

ALTR stock opened at $83.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.87. Altair Engineering Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.68 and a 12 month high of $84.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -399.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 21.36 and a beta of 1.47.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The software reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $134.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.50 million. Altair Engineering had a negative net margin of 2.75% and a positive return on equity of 1.82%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Altair Engineering Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments: Software and Client Engineering Services.

