Ziegler Capital Management LLC Has $371,000 Stock Holdings in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,340 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BOX were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BOX by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,922,747 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $363,967,000 after purchasing an additional 48,626 shares during the period. RGM Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of BOX by 2.0% during the second quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 5,099,911 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $149,835,000 after acquiring an additional 101,030 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in BOX during the second quarter valued at $105,797,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in BOX by 4.9% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,379,511 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $90,537,000 after purchasing an additional 158,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of BOX by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,174,174 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $93,257,000 after purchasing an additional 123,027 shares in the last quarter. 87.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BOX Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BOX opened at $25.88 on Wednesday. Box, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.29 and a 52-week high of $34.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.21. The stock has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 129.41, a PEG ratio of 25.84 and a beta of 0.93.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BOX ( NYSE:BOX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The software maker reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $261.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.37 million. BOX had a net margin of 4.88% and a negative return on equity of 5.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Box, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on BOX. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of BOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of BOX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on BOX from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of BOX in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on BOX from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BOX presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.80.

Insider Transactions at BOX

In related news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.94, for a total transaction of $311,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,451,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,747,401.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other BOX news, VP Eli Berkovitch sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.39, for a total value of $126,950.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 147,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,739,693.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.94, for a total transaction of $311,220.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,451,437 shares in the company, valued at $34,747,401.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,340,250 in the last three months. 4.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BOX Company Profile

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

