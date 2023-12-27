Ziegler Capital Management LLC Has $309,000 Stake in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its position in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Free Report) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Simply Good Foods were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Simply Good Foods by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,961,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $491,882,000 after purchasing an additional 60,072 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,591,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $306,824,000 after buying an additional 51,490 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,770,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $218,990,000 after buying an additional 446,000 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,106,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,136,000 after buying an additional 559,980 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,037,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,138,000 after buying an additional 95,130 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SMPL opened at $39.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 30.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.73. The Simply Good Foods Company has a one year low of $31.06 and a one year high of $41.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 4.14 and a quick ratio of 2.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.55.

Simply Good Foods ( NASDAQ:SMPL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 10.14%. The firm had revenue of $320.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Timothy Richard Kraft sold 4,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $166,402.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 42,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,609,794. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Brian K. Ratzan sold 51,512 shares of Simply Good Foods stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.20, for a total transaction of $2,070,782.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,234,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,827,221.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy Richard Kraft sold 4,379 shares of Simply Good Foods stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $166,402.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 42,363 shares in the company, valued at $1,609,794. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 117,175 shares of company stock worth $4,697,124. 10.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SMPL shares. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Simply Good Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, September 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.20.

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer-packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, protein chips, and recipes under the Atkins and Quest brand names.

