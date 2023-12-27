Ziegler Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its position in XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,392 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 239 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in XPEL were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in XPEL by 0.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,270,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,431,000 after purchasing an additional 29,662 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in XPEL by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,876,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,328,000 after buying an additional 411,462 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its stake in XPEL by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,796,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,545,000 after buying an additional 311,957 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in XPEL by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,653,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,360,000 after buying an additional 115,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in XPEL by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,324,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,321,000 after buying an additional 75,193 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XPEL opened at $56.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.76 and a beta of 1.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.73. XPEL, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.77 and a twelve month high of $87.46.

XPEL ( NASDAQ:XPEL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56. The company had revenue of $102.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.51 million. XPEL had a return on equity of 35.16% and a net margin of 13.32%. On average, analysts predict that XPEL, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on XPEL shares. B. Riley reduced their price objective on XPEL from $97.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. TheStreet lowered XPEL from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th.

XPEL, Inc sells, distributes, and installs after-market automotive products. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary software. It also provides merchandise and apparel; ceramic coatings; and tools and accessories, which include squeegees and microfiber towels, application fluids, plotter cutters, knives, and other products.

