Ziegler Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)

Dec 27th, 2023

Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNYFree Report) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,038 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Progyny were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PGNY. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Progyny in the second quarter worth $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Progyny in the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Progyny in the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Progyny during the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Progyny by 3,119.2% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Progyny Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ PGNY opened at $37.92 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.97. Progyny, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.03 and a twelve month high of $44.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.51.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNYGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. Progyny had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The company had revenue of $280.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. Progyny’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.65, for a total value of $3,012,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 88,439 shares in the company, valued at $3,329,728.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.65, for a total transaction of $3,012,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 88,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,329,728.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 1,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total value of $39,894.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 88,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,319,115.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 121,346 shares of company stock worth $4,443,546. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PGNY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Progyny from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Progyny from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Progyny in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Progyny from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Progyny in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Progyny presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

About Progyny

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

