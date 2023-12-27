Ziegler Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,038 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Progyny were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PGNY. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Progyny in the second quarter worth $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Progyny in the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Progyny in the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Progyny during the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Progyny by 3,119.2% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PGNY opened at $37.92 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.97. Progyny, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.03 and a twelve month high of $44.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.51.

Progyny ( NASDAQ:PGNY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. Progyny had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The company had revenue of $280.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. Progyny’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.65, for a total value of $3,012,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 88,439 shares in the company, valued at $3,329,728.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.65, for a total transaction of $3,012,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 88,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,329,728.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 1,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total value of $39,894.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 88,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,319,115.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 121,346 shares of company stock worth $4,443,546. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PGNY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Progyny from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Progyny from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Progyny in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Progyny from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Progyny in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Progyny presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

