Ziegler Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,303 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 636 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Minerals Technologies were worth $728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MTX. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 1.4% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,898 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $744,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Minerals Technologies by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,827 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,582 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 17.0% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,725 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 1.7% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 17,936 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Minerals Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Minerals Technologies

In other news, SVP Jonathan J. Hastings sold 8,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.44, for a total value of $559,462.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,067,739.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Brett Argirakis sold 2,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.84, for a total value of $177,460.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,270,695.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jonathan J. Hastings sold 8,960 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.44, for a total value of $559,462.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,067,739.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 26,213 shares of company stock valued at $1,730,754. Company insiders own 2.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MTX has been the topic of several research reports. Sidoti upgraded shares of Minerals Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. TheStreet cut Minerals Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Minerals Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd.

Check Out Our Latest Report on MTX

Minerals Technologies Stock Performance

MTX opened at $70.44 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.82 and its 200 day moving average is $57.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.40 and a beta of 1.30. Minerals Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.61 and a 12-month high of $73.57.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.18. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The business had revenue of $547.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $551.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Minerals Technologies Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

Minerals Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. This is a positive change from Minerals Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Minerals Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 20.10%.

Minerals Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services. The company operates through three segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals and Refractories. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as leonardite.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Minerals Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minerals Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.