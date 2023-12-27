Ziegler Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 21,452 Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 21,452 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 811.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,340,287 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,578,000 after acquiring an additional 3,864,170 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,498,732 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $92,126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253,376 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP increased its position in Dynavax Technologies by 2,609.6% during the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,782,398 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716,617 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 63.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,931,727 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 64.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,646,309 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035,658 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Dynavax Technologies from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Dynavax Technologies from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Dynavax Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In other Dynavax Technologies news, CMO Robert Janssen sold 5,015 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total transaction of $75,375.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 49,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $750,372.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CMO Robert Janssen sold 5,015 shares of Dynavax Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total value of $75,375.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 49,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $750,372.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO David F. Novack sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.56, for a total transaction of $271,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,215.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 106,770 shares of company stock worth $1,550,518 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DVAX opened at $14.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.97 and a beta of 1.36. Dynavax Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $9.42 and a 52-week high of $15.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 14.49 and a current ratio of 15.40.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $69.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.15 million. Dynavax Technologies had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 16.92%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dynavax Technologies Co. will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing vaccines in the United States. It markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older in the United States and Europe.

