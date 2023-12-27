Ziegler Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,735 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of PPG Industries by 84.9% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 220 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in PPG Industries during the second quarter worth $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the second quarter worth $30,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. 79.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on PPG. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PPG Industries in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays raised shares of PPG Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $154.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on PPG Industries from $172.00 to $166.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PPG Industries has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.44.

PPG Industries Stock Performance

PPG Industries stock opened at $149.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $35.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.24. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $120.32 and a 12 month high of $152.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $135.86 and its 200-day moving average is $138.24.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 23.51%. PPG Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current year.

PPG Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 43.55%.

About PPG Industries

(Free Report)

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.