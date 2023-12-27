Washington Trust Advisors Inc. Takes $165,000 Position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nutrien in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Nutrien by 107.5% in the 2nd quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. 62.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
NTR stock opened at $57.39 on Wednesday. Nutrien Ltd. has a 52 week low of $52.23 and a 52 week high of $85.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $28.38 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.90.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. Nutrien’s payout ratio is 48.96%.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 6th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $81.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Nutrien from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. TheStreet lowered Nutrien from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Nutrien from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.65.
Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate segments. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products. The Nitrogen segment offers ammonia, urea, urea ammonium nitrate, industrial grade ammonium nitrate, and ammonium sulfate.
