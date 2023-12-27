Washington Trust Advisors Inc. Sells 1,726 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,726 shares during the quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 29,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,523,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $257,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 98.0% in the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 4,889 shares during the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, TPG Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,187,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $165.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.77 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $154.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $156.30. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $143.34 and a fifty-two week high of $165.73.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

