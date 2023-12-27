Washington Trust Advisors Inc. Invests $410,000 in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE)

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 228.7% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Franklin Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Electric in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Electric during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. 77.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Franklin Electric from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Franklin Electric presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.00.

Franklin Electric Stock Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ:FELE opened at $97.58 on Wednesday. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.38 and a 52 week high of $107.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $89.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.04). Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 9.33%. The firm had revenue of $538.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $573.50 million. Research analysts anticipate that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

Franklin Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 2nd were issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 1st. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Franklin Electric news, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.80, for a total value of $90,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,716 shares in the company, valued at $882,212.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.80, for a total value of $90,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $882,212.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregg C. Sengstack sold 9,000 shares of Franklin Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.25, for a total transaction of $812,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 170,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,398,364.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Franklin Electric Company Profile

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, drives, pumps, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

