Washington Trust Advisors Inc. Has $166,000 Stock Holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLT. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 156.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. New Republic Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $26,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 276.5% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

TLT opened at $98.76 on Wednesday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $82.42 and a fifty-two week high of $109.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $90.93 and its 200 day moving average is $94.20.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.3105 dividend. This represents a $3.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

