Washington Trust Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 10.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $217,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 6,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $801,000 after buying an additional 1,637 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 29,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,953,000 after buying an additional 7,905 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TLT opened at $98.76 on Wednesday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $82.42 and a 1-year high of $109.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $90.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.20.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.3105 dividend. This represents a $3.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

