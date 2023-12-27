Washington Trust Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 702 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 374 shares during the quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ACN. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Accenture during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 70.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on ACN. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Accenture in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $410.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Accenture from $332.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 29th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $333.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $358.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler Companies cut their target price on Accenture from $314.00 to $312.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $348.59.

Accenture Stock Performance

ACN opened at $353.43 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $324.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $317.53. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $242.80 and a fifty-two week high of $354.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.76, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.23.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $16.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.17 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 10.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 12.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Accenture Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 18th will be paid a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 17th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.82%.

Accenture declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, September 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to buy up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Paula A. Price sold 551 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.36, for a total transaction of $190,293.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,583 shares in the company, valued at $2,273,504.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.41, for a total transaction of $2,622,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 35,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,441,220.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paula A. Price sold 551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.36, for a total value of $190,293.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,273,504.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,885 shares of company stock worth $11,129,320 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

