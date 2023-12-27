Washington Trust Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report) by 224.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,789 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,620 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of INGR. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ingredion during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Ingredion in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Ingredion by 33.7% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ingredion during the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ingredion by 29.1% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Ingredion in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ingredion in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Ingredion from $118.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Ingredion in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Ingredion from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.50.

INGR opened at $109.14 on Wednesday. Ingredion Incorporated has a twelve month low of $89.54 and a twelve month high of $113.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $101.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.82.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.38. Ingredion had a return on equity of 18.48% and a net margin of 7.61%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Ingredion Incorporated will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.40%.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

