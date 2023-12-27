Washington Trust Advisors Inc. Boosts Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 12.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,847 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 668 shares during the quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Mondelez International by 91,843.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 25,669,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,872,355,000 after buying an additional 25,641,874 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Mondelez International by 116,165.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,389,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,558,884,000 after purchasing an additional 23,368,990 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $981,319,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,750,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,516,305,000 after buying an additional 4,663,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the second quarter valued at approximately $247,138,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $71.71 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $69.42 and its 200 day moving average is $70.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.75 and a 1 year high of $78.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.66.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 15.59%. The firm had revenue of $9.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 50.75%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of Mondelez International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com raised Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Mondelez International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $75.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Argus raised Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.29.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

