Washington Trust Advisors Inc. Acquires New Position in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE)

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 4,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ethic Inc. increased its position in Franklin Electric by 3.8% during the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 9,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $848,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 121,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,282,000 after buying an additional 1,303 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Franklin Electric by 2.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 140,520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,223,000 after acquiring an additional 2,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Franklin Electric by 14.5% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. 77.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Franklin Electric

In other Franklin Electric news, CEO Gregg C. Sengstack sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.25, for a total transaction of $812,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,398,364.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Gregg C. Sengstack sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.25, for a total transaction of $812,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,619 shares in the company, valued at $15,398,364.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 1,000 shares of Franklin Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.80, for a total transaction of $90,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $882,212.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.84% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Electric Stock Up 0.9 %

Franklin Electric stock opened at $97.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 23.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.74. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.38 and a fifty-two week high of $107.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $89.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.01.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $538.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $573.50 million. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 17.30%. Research analysts expect that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Franklin Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised Franklin Electric from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Franklin Electric presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.00.

About Franklin Electric

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, drives, pumps, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

