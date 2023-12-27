Vicarious Surgical (NYSE:RBOT) Trading Up 18.8%

Vicarious Surgical Inc (NYSE:RBOT – Get Free Report) shares were up 18.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.47 and last traded at $0.46. Approximately 1,213,200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 98% from the average daily volume of 613,444 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.38.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts have issued reports on RBOT shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $0.40 price target (down previously from $9.00) on shares of Vicarious Surgical in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Vicarious Surgical in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Vicarious Surgical in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $0.60 price target on the stock.
Read Our Latest Research Report on RBOT
Vicarious Surgical Trading Down 6.0 %
Vicarious Surgical (NYSE:RBOT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.03. Equities analysts forecast that Vicarious Surgical Inc will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Vicarious Surgical
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RBOT. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Vicarious Surgical by 541.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 12,527 shares during the period. Riverwater Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vicarious Surgical by 89.9% during the third quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 52,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 25,042 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Vicarious Surgical during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Vicarious Surgical during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Vicarious Surgical by 1,758.2% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 19,745 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.16% of the company’s stock.
About Vicarious Surgical
Vicarious Surgical Inc operates as a robotics technology company in the United States. The company focuses on developing and commercializing Vicarious System, a single-incision surgical robot that virtually transports surgeons inside the patient to perform minimally invasive surgery. Vicarious Surgical Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Vicarious Surgical
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- Affirm Holdings: Time to ring the register?
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- Align Technology: Protected by more factors than any other stock
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- Is C3.ai more sizzle than substance?
Receive News & Ratings for Vicarious Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vicarious Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.