Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the four ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.83.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on VBTX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Veritex in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Veritex from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th.

In other Veritex news, Director Gregory B. Morrison bought 1,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.30 per share, for a total transaction of $29,998.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $512,702.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VBTX. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Veritex in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Veritex by 323.2% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veritex in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Veritex in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Veritex in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 87.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VBTX opened at $24.19 on Wednesday. Veritex has a 1 year low of $14.88 and a 1 year high of $29.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.86 and a 200-day moving average of $19.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 1.41.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.04). Veritex had a net margin of 19.48% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The firm had revenue of $109.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.60 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Veritex will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. Veritex’s payout ratio is 30.19%.

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial real estate and general commercial, mortgage warehouse loans, residential real estate, construction and land, farmland, consumer, paycheck protection program, 1-4 family residential, agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans, as well as purchased receivables financing.

