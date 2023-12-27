Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Holdings Increased by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 8.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,675 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,376 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 43.4% during the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VO opened at $233.09 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $214.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $216.29. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $194.79 and a 52 week high of $233.68. The company has a market capitalization of $57.85 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

