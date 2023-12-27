Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Shares Sold by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 857 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American National Bank acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 21.6% in the second quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 6,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. Athena Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 18.2% in the second quarter. Athena Investment Management now owns 3,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 7.6% in the second quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 8,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 385.5% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 38,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,763,000 after acquiring an additional 30,405 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VV opened at $218.57 on Wednesday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $171.45 and a 1-year high of $219.60. The company has a market cap of $30.29 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $205.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $203.44.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

