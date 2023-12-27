Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Shares Bought by Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 9.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,769 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIV. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 105.5% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 114.3% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

NYSEARCA:BIV opened at $76.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.75. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $70.43 and a 1-year high of $77.71.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.2249 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 22nd. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

