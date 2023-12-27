Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Sold by Strategic Blueprint LLC

Strategic Blueprint LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,988 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VYM. PayPay Securities Corp lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 455.6% in the second quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 69.2% during the 2nd quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 380.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

VYM opened at $111.69 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $105.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.03. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $98.40 and a 12-month high of $112.36. The firm has a market cap of $51.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

