Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) Shares Bought by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Free Report) by 125.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 562,975 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 313,487 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.15% of Uranium Energy worth $2,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uranium Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Uranium Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Apexium Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Uranium Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Uranium Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uranium Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 49.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Uranium Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Uranium Energy from $8.00 to $8.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Uranium Energy from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. TD Cowen began coverage on Uranium Energy in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set a “speculative buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised Uranium Energy to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, October 8th. Finally, Roth Mkm boosted their target price on Uranium Energy from $6.00 to $6.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.38.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Pat Obara sold 4,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.07, for a total transaction of $29,603.39. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 788,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,783,160. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Uranium Energy Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN UEC opened at $6.74 on Wednesday. Uranium Energy Corp. has a twelve month low of $2.30 and a twelve month high of $6.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.14.

Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 8th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Uranium Energy had a return on equity of 0.18% and a net margin of 3.52%. The firm had revenue of $0.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.00 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Uranium Energy Corp. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Uranium Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Dalton Pass and C de Baca project located in New Mexico; Roughrider, Shea Creek, Christie Lake, Horseshoe-Raven, Hidden Bay, Diabase, West Bear, JCU, and other project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto Paraná titanium projects in Paraguay.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Uranium Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uranium Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.