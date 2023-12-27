UpHealth (NYSE:UPH) Shares Up 9.1%

UpHealth, Inc. (NYSE:UPH – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 9.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.30 and last traded at $0.30. 348,700 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 188% from the average session volume of 121,201 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.27.
UpHealth Stock Up 9.1 %
The firm has a market cap of $5.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.20.
UpHealth (NYSE:UPH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $3.38. UpHealth had a positive return on equity of 12.33% and a negative net margin of 49.08%. The business had revenue of $32.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.84 million. As a group, research analysts expect that UpHealth, Inc. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About UpHealth
UpHealth, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital health services company in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through three segments Integrated Care Management, Virtual Care Infrastructure, and Services segments. The Integrated Care Management segment offers SyntraNet, an integrated health management platform that enables clinical and community-based care teams to share information, coordinate care, manage utilization, and improve health outcomes for individuals and populations.
Further Reading
