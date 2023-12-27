UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) Shares Sold by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp reduced its position in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 684,010 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 44,531 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned about 1.41% of UMB Financial worth $42,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UMBF. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in UMB Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $210,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 2,670.6% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 471 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank grew its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 166.7% during the second quarter. City State Bank now owns 800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 50.0% during the second quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,907 shares of the bank’s stock worth $847,000 after buying an additional 4,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 7.5% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 91.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get UMB Financial alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on UMBF. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of UMB Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of UMB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Piper Sandler raised shares of UMB Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Raymond James raised shares of UMB Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of UMB Financial from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UMB Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.40.

Insider Transactions at UMB Financial

In other news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 1,631 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.45, for a total transaction of $119,796.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,795,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,863,316. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Robert Brian Beaird sold 895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.80, for a total value of $75,001.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $488,302.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 1,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.45, for a total transaction of $119,796.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,795,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,863,316. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,569 shares of company stock valued at $349,890. 9.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UMB Financial Trading Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ UMBF opened at $83.72 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $71.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.74. UMB Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $50.68 and a 12 month high of $92.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 0.82.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The bank reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.26. UMB Financial had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 13.86%. The company had revenue of $362.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.77 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that UMB Financial Co. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current year.

UMB Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 8th. This is a boost from UMB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.03%.

About UMB Financial

(Free Report)

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UMBF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UMB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.