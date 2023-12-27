Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) Shares Sold by Ziegler Capital Management LLC

Ziegler Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,617 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,141 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ultra Clean were worth $612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ultra Clean during the third quarter worth $221,000. Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in Ultra Clean in the 3rd quarter worth $769,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Ultra Clean in the 3rd quarter valued at about $686,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean during the second quarter valued at about $637,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 5.5% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 15,282 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:UCTT opened at $35.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 32.18 and a beta of 2.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.15 and a 52 week high of $40.80.

Ultra Clean ( NASDAQ:UCTT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $435.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.96 million. Ultra Clean had a net margin of 0.03% and a return on equity of 5.31%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on UCTT. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Ultra Clean in a report on Thursday, October 26th. TheStreet cut Ultra Clean from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ultra Clean in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.33.

In other news, SVP Jamie J. Palfrey sold 6,932 shares of Ultra Clean stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.68, for a total value of $178,013.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $538,509.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, General Counsel Paul Yoonku Cho sold 4,689 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.38, for a total transaction of $133,073.82. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 15,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $429,871.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jamie J. Palfrey sold 6,932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.68, for a total value of $178,013.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $538,509.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,541 shares of company stock valued at $520,957. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc develops and supplies critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides ultra-clean valves, high purity connectors, industrial process connectors and valves, pneumatic actuators, manifolds and safety solutions, hoses, pressure gauges, and gas line and component heaters; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; and gas delivery systems, such as weldments, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system.

