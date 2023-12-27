Trust Co. of Oklahoma Acquires 2,072 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Trust Co. of Oklahoma increased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 18.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,543 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,072 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Financial Advisors Network Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 161 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 82 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 252 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Somerville Kurt F raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 118 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,301,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Up 0.1 %

GOOG stock opened at $142.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.79 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.41, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.57 and a 12 month high of $143.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $134.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.66.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $64.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.13 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 25.24%. As a group, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GOOG shares. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.93.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.09, for a total transaction of $55,477.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,432,754.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.09, for a total transaction of $55,477.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,432,754.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total transaction of $3,182,175.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,407,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,519,313.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 116,608 shares of company stock worth $15,565,243 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

