Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) Shares Sold by Ziegler Capital Management LLC

Ziegler Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,791 shares of the travel company’s stock after selling 1,612 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tripadvisor were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Tripadvisor by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,368 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 56.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,107 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 5,813 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Tripadvisor by 435.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 60,450 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $1,639,000 after buying an additional 49,157 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Tripadvisor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $899,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tripadvisor by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 66,790 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $1,811,000 after buying an additional 18,789 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Tripadvisor alerts:

Tripadvisor Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TRIP opened at $21.47 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Tripadvisor, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.15 and a 52-week high of $27.30.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Tripadvisor ( NASDAQ:TRIP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The travel company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. Tripadvisor had a negative net margin of 1.43% and a positive return on equity of 8.64%. The business had revenue of $533.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.01 million. Equities analysts predict that Tripadvisor, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

TRIP has been the subject of several research reports. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Tripadvisor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target (up previously from $17.00) on shares of Tripadvisor in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Tripadvisor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Tripadvisor from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Tripadvisor in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.06.

Read Our Latest Analysis on TRIP

Tripadvisor Profile

(Free Report)

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company, primarily engages in the provision of travel guidance products and services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Tripadvisor Core, Viator, and TheFork. The Tripadvisor Core segment offers travel guidance platforms for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, and cruises.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tripadvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tripadvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.