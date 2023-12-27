Traynor Capital Management Inc. Purchases 682 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,423 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up approximately 1.5% of Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $12,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HD. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the second quarter worth $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Home Depot news, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total transaction of $421,451.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,067,103.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Home Depot news, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total transaction of $506,006.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,639,527.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total transaction of $421,451.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,067,103.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,114 shares of company stock valued at $966,456 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of HD opened at $349.31 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $311.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $313.97. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $274.26 and a twelve month high of $354.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $347.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.42, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.94.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.06. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 1,339.65%. The business had revenue of $37.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.66%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Home Depot from $356.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $303.00 to $299.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Home Depot from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price target on Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $343.00.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

