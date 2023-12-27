The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Sold by Strategic Blueprint LLC

Strategic Blueprint LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,874 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,161 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $2,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 44,853.3% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,743 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 6,728 shares during the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 142 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 315.9% in the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 183 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 82.6% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 241 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $295.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $224.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $295.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sherwin-Williams

In other Sherwin-Williams news, CEO John G. Morikis purchased 2,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $237.60 per share, with a total value of $504,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 317,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,383,352. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Sherwin-Williams news, CEO John G. Morikis purchased 2,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $237.60 per share, with a total value of $504,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 317,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,383,352. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Heidi G. Petz sold 6,699 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.24, for a total transaction of $1,944,317.76. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,271,752.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

NYSE:SHW opened at $312.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.48, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $271.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $265.89. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a fifty-two week low of $205.43 and a fifty-two week high of $314.03.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 78.92%. Equities research analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 10.3 EPS for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.91%.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Featured Articles

