The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Stake Raised by Columbia Trust Co 01012016

Columbia Trust Co 01012016 grew its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,498 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble makes up 1.0% of Columbia Trust Co 01012016’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Columbia Trust Co 01012016’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PG. Davis Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 4.1% during the second quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 2.2% during the second quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.1% during the second quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.9% during the first quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 7,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Trust Co raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 9,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

PG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. William Blair assumed coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, September 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com lowered Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $177.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $166.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.41.

Procter & Gamble Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of PG opened at $145.94 on Wednesday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $135.83 and a 12-month high of $158.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $343.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $149.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.35.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $21.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.58 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.49% and a net margin of 18.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.57 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 20th were issued a dividend of $0.9407 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 19th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 61.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

In other Procter & Gamble news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 40,298 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.61, for a total transaction of $6,069,281.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,491,240.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.97, for a total value of $83,357.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,086,985.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 40,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.61, for a total value of $6,069,281.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,460 shares in the company, valued at $5,491,240.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 79,382 shares of company stock valued at $11,988,690. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Procter & Gamble Profile

(Free Report)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.