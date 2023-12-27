The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Stock Position Cut by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. lessened its stake in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,591 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MOS. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Mosaic by 64,942.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,380,407,544 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,314,264,000 after buying an additional 1,378,285,221 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors bought a new position in shares of Mosaic during the 1st quarter valued at about $412,663,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Mosaic by 910.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,451,909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $296,052,000 after purchasing an additional 4,011,530 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Mosaic during the 4th quarter valued at about $128,142,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Mosaic by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,687,831 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $260,958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570,465 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Mosaic to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Mosaic in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mosaic in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays upgraded shares of Mosaic from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $41.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.35.

NYSE MOS opened at $36.42 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.54. The Mosaic Company has a 52-week low of $31.44 and a 52-week high of $57.46.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. Mosaic had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 12.71%. Mosaic’s revenue was down 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.22 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Mosaic Company will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. This is a positive change from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.51%.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

