The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Position Trimmed by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA decreased its holdings in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 831 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Hershey were worth $1,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSY. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Hershey by 97,975.0% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,329,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,080,959,000 after purchasing an additional 4,324,617 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Hershey during the fourth quarter worth about $411,828,000. GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Hershey during the first quarter worth about $382,212,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Hershey by 2,693.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,094,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Hershey by 57.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,648,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,352,000 after acquiring an additional 964,019 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 182 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.56, for a total value of $35,409.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,562 shares in the company, valued at $3,027,742.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Hershey news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.71, for a total transaction of $289,065.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,816 shares in the company, valued at $6,323,971.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 182 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.56, for a total value of $35,409.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,027,742.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,182 shares of company stock worth $610,300. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

HSY stock opened at $183.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.51 billion, a PE ratio of 19.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.34. The Hershey Company has a one year low of $178.82 and a one year high of $276.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $188.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $212.57.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 54.74% and a net margin of 17.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.17 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 9.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $1.192 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is 51.46%.

HSY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Hershey from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $239.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Bank of America downgraded shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Hershey from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Hershey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $235.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Hershey from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $239.81.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

