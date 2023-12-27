The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA lowered its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,015 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 2,005 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 62.5% during the second quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 130 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. IFS Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 523.8% during the second quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 54.3% during the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 90.7% during the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 143 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

BA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised Boeing from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $200.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. William Blair began coverage on Boeing in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. UBS Group increased their price objective on Boeing from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.12.

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $262.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $218.16 and a 200-day moving average of $215.43. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $176.25 and a one year high of $267.54.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.01 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($6.18) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

